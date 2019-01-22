Trump-linked Russian pop star Emin Agalarov cancels North American tour due to Mueller probe

Emin Agalarov and Donald Trump

It was roughly a year and a half ago that we first heard of Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop star who allegedly, with the help of publicist Rob Goldstone, helped arrange Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign in order to get dirt on Hillary Clinton. Now, Agalarov has announced he’s canceling an upcoming tour of North America for reasons his lawyer says are “most definitely” connected to the ongoing probe into Russian election interference led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In a video posted to Facebook, Agalarov says he’s canceling his tour “against his will,” noting in an accompanying message that the situation is “due to circumstances beyond [his] control.”



A lawyer for Agalarov told NBC News that he made the decision for Agalarov. “It has nothing to do with any substance,” he said. “He could come and do the concert but we don’t want him to be subpoenaed or held under a material witness warrant or anything else.” He added that Agalarov is “happy” to speak to Mueller’s team on a voluntary basis.

Agalarov’s father is the Azerbaijani-Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov, who was previously in talks with the elder Trump about a Trump Tower in Russia, though not the one connected to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that’s been in the news as of late. Those talks eventually died out, but have been an enduring part of the Special Counsel’s probe.

In 2013, Trump appeared in a music video for Agalarov in which he fired the singer in an Apprentice-like board room. Since then, Agalarov released another music video for a song called “Got Me Good”, which features lookalikes of Trump, Hillary Clinton, and adult film star Stormy Daniels.