Eric Andre to star in hidden-camera comedy Bad Trip

Eric Andre, photo by Philip Cosores

Over the last seven years, Eric Andre has kept Adult Swim fully stocked with rancid milk through his surrealist, titular late night show. Now, he’s bringing his talents to the silver screen with a hidden-camera feature film titled, Bad Trip.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, who’s helmed episodes of The Eric Andre Show, the forthcoming comedy stars Andre and Lil Rel Howery as two pals who embark on a cross-country road trip chock full of inventive pranks.



The film hits theaters on October 25th via Orion Pictures. Prior to that, Andre can be heard in the CGI Pridelands of Disney’s upcoming live action remake of The Lion King in which he’ll be voicing one of Scar’s rabid hyenas.