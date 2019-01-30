Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Eric Andre to star in hidden-camera comedy Bad Trip

The film arrives on October 25th via Orion Pictures

by
on January 29, 2019, 10:29pm
0 comments
Eric Andre, Adult Swim, Comedy, Festival
Eric Andre, photo by Philip Cosores

Over the last seven years, Eric Andre has kept Adult Swim fully stocked with rancid milk through his surrealist, titular late night show. Now, he’s bringing his talents to the silver screen with a hidden-camera feature film titled, Bad Trip.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, who’s helmed episodes of The Eric Andre Show, the forthcoming comedy stars Andre and Lil Rel Howery as two pals who embark on a cross-country road trip chock full of inventive pranks.

The film hits theaters on October 25th via Orion Pictures. Prior to that, Andre can be heard in the CGI Pridelands of Disney’s upcoming live action remake of The Lion King in which he’ll be voicing one of Scar’s rabid hyenas.

Previous Story
Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow team up for new comedy
Next Story
J Cole to headline 2019 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
No comments