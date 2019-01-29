FBI closes Las Vegas shooting investigation without finding a motive

Flowers laid at the Las Vegas sign, photo via Reuters

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially concluded its nearly 12-month investigation into the October 1st, 2017 mass shooting that occurred during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. While the panel of investigators concluded that there was no conspiracy or second shooter involved in the incident that left 58 dead and hundreds more injured, they were unable to determine a motivation for Stephen Paddock’s actions.

“It wasn’t about MGM, Mandalay Bay or a specific casino or venue,” Aaron Rouse, the agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office, told The Associated Press. “It was all about doing the maximum amount of damage and him obtaining some form of infamy.”



The report indicates that Paddock’s actions were taken with suicide in mind and that he had been experiencing a decline in mental and physical health and his finances over the last years of his life. “In reaction to this decline, Paddock concluded that he would seek to control the ending of his life via a suicidal act,” states the report. “His inability or unwillingness to perceive any alternatives to this ending influenced his decision to attack.”

The FBI’s conclusions are consistent with those within the final report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, who closed their case back in August. They also could not determine a proper motive.

Read the entire key findings report released by the FBI.