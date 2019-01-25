King Princess and Fiona Apple team up for new version of “I Know”: Stream

Fiona Apple and King Princess

King Princess and Fiona Apple have teamed up to record a new version of Apple’s song “I Know” from her 1999 album, When the Pawn…. Take a listen below.

Last year, the 20-year-old King Princess released her debut EP, Make My Bed, which she followed up in November with a standalone single called “Pussy is God”.

As for Apple, she hasn’t released a new album since 2012’s The Idler Wheel…, but she recently revealed plans for new music. Last week, she participated in the Chris Cornell tribute concert, performing “All Night Thing” with Temple of the Dog.