Flatbush Zombies perform “Headstone” with marching band on Corden: Watch

A high-energy appearance in support of their 2018 album, Vacation in Hell

by
on January 11, 2019, 10:47am
Flatbush Zombies on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Flatbush Zombies brought a hyped up dose of East Coast hip-hop to the Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night. Accompanied by the marching band from the University of Southern California, the CoSigned Brooklyn rappers lit up the stage with “Headstone”, their swinging Vacation in Hell single that references legends like 2Pac, Mobb Deep, Dr. Dre, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

(Read: Flatbush Zombies Chew On Hendrix Psychedelia and Hip-Hop)

Replay the performance below.

Vacation in Hell dropped April 2018 and featured collaborations with Portugal. The Man, Joey Bada$$, and Denzel Curry. In October, Flatbush Zombies shared a new song dubbed “New World Order”.

