Flight of the Conchords announce Live in London LP, share “Iain and Deanna”: Stream

Flight of the Conchords, photo by Colin Hutton

Last fall, Flight of the Conchords made their long-awaited to television with the HBO special, Live in London. Now, the New Zealand comedy duo have announced a companion live album, due out March 8th via Sub Pop.

The home release will be available in a variety of formats, including as a double CD and triple LP. North American LP pre-orders through Sub Pop and select independent retailers will receive a limited “Loser” edition pressed on clear with blue and yellow high melt vinyl, while European pre-orders get a standard clear “Loser” edition vinyl.



Recorded at London’s Eventim Apollo, the 22-track album boasts two songs edited out of the HBO special for time, “Carol Brown” and “The Most Beautiful Girl (In the Room)”. Fan favorites sit alongside seven new songs premiered during the duo’s “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour”, including the previously released “Father and Son”. The other new songs are “Summer of 1353”, “Stana”, “Seagull”, “Back on the Road”, “Bus Driver”, and “Iain and Deanna”.

That latter track, about a steamy and X-rated office romance, has been shared ahead of the release. Take a listen below.

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London Artwork:

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London Tracklist:

01. Father and Son

02. Band Reunion

03. Iain and Deanna

04. Inner City Pressure

05. New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

06. Summer of 1353

07. Complimentary Muffin

08. Stana

09. Stuck in a Lift

10. Foux du Fafa

11. Seagull

12. Mutha’uckas – Hurt Feelings

13. One More Anecdote

14. Back on the Road

15. Thank You London

16. Bowie

17. Bus Driver

18. Tuning

19. Robots

20. Shady Rachel

21. Carol Brown

22. The Most Beautiful Girl (In The Room)