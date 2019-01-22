Flight of the Conchords announce Live in London LP, share “Iain and Deanna”: Stream

Last fall, Flight of the Conchords made their long-awaited to television with the HBO special, Live in London. Now, the New Zealand comedy duo have announced a companion live album, due out March 8th via Sub Pop.
The home release will be available in a variety of formats, including as a double CD and triple LP. North American LP pre-orders through Sub Pop and select independent retailers will receive a limited “Loser” edition pressed on clear with blue and yellow high melt vinyl, while European pre-orders get a standard clear “Loser” edition vinyl.
Recorded at London’s Eventim Apollo, the 22-track album boasts two songs edited out of the HBO special for time, “Carol Brown” and “The Most Beautiful Girl (In the Room)”. Fan favorites sit alongside seven new songs premiered during the duo’s “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour”, including the previously released “Father and Son”. The other new songs are “Summer of 1353”, “Stana”, “Seagull”, “Back on the Road”, “Bus Driver”, and “Iain and Deanna”.
That latter track, about a steamy and X-rated office romance, has been shared ahead of the release. Take a listen below.
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London Artwork:
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London Tracklist:
01. Father and Son
02. Band Reunion
03. Iain and Deanna
04. Inner City Pressure
05. New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
06. Summer of 1353
07. Complimentary Muffin
08. Stana
09. Stuck in a Lift
10. Foux du Fafa
11. Seagull
12. Mutha’uckas – Hurt Feelings
13. One More Anecdote
14. Back on the Road
15. Thank You London
16. Bowie
17. Bus Driver
18. Tuning
19. Robots
20. Shady Rachel
21. Carol Brown
22. The Most Beautiful Girl (In The Room)