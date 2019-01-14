Florence and the Machine debut new song “Moderation” live in Australia: Watch

Florence and the Machine, photo by Lior Phillips

Florence and the Machine kicked off the Australian leg of their High As Hope tour on Saturday, and they did so with an extra special treat. About halfway through their set at Perth’s RAC Arena, Florence Welch & co. served up a brand new song.

According to those in attendance, the track in question was cryptically written on the setlist as simply “MD?”. Meanwhile, a concert review by local publication The Music reports the title to be “Moderation”, as well as describing it as exuding “2011’s Ceremonials vibes.” Judging by fan-caught footage, the new song does indeed capture that epic, all-consuming energy that’s made Florence and the Machine one of the most consistently stellar live shows around.



Check out their “Moderation” debut below.

The UK outfit’s 17-song setlist also included High As Hope selections “Big God” and June”, Ceremonials smash “Shake It Out”, Lungs cut “Between Two Lungs”, and “Ship to Wreck” from How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.

Florence and the Machine continue their Australian tour on Wednesday in Adelaide. Following a European spring stint, they’re expected to hit the summer festival circuit with dates already scheduled at Governors Ball in New York, Sziget in Budapest, and London’s British Summer Time.

Florence and the Machine 2019 Tour Dates:

01/16 – Adelaide, AU @ Botanic Park

01/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Meyer Music Bowl

01/19 – Geelong, AU @ Mt. Duneed Estate

01/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

01/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

01/26 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

01/30 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

03/02 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle Munich

03/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportlaeis

03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

03/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

03/12 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

03/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/15 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/18 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitur

03/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

03/21 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre

03/24 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

03/25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy

06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/29 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/13 – London, UK @ British Summer Time

08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget