Florence and the Machine debut new song “Moderation” live in Australia: Watch

Florence and the Machine kicked off the Australian leg of their High As Hope tour on Saturday, and they did so with an extra special treat. About halfway through their set at Perth’s RAC Arena, Florence Welch & co. served up a brand new song.
According to those in attendance, the track in question was cryptically written on the setlist as simply “MD?”. Meanwhile, a concert review by local publication The Music reports the title to be “Moderation”, as well as describing it as exuding “2011’s Ceremonials vibes.” Judging by fan-caught footage, the new song does indeed capture that epic, all-consuming energy that’s made Florence and the Machine one of the most consistently stellar live shows around.
Check out their “Moderation” debut below.
The UK outfit’s 17-song setlist also included High As Hope selections “Big God” and June”, Ceremonials smash “Shake It Out”, Lungs cut “Between Two Lungs”, and “Ship to Wreck” from How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.
Florence and the Machine continue their Australian tour on Wednesday in Adelaide. Following a European spring stint, they’re expected to hit the summer festival circuit with dates already scheduled at Governors Ball in New York, Sziget in Budapest, and London’s British Summer Time.
Florence and the Machine 2019 Tour Dates:
01/16 – Adelaide, AU @ Botanic Park
01/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Meyer Music Bowl
01/19 – Geelong, AU @ Mt. Duneed Estate
01/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
01/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
01/26 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain
01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
01/30 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
03/02 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle Munich
03/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportlaeis
03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
03/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
03/12 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/15 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/18 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitur
03/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
03/21 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre
03/24 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
03/25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy
06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
06/29 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/13 – London, UK @ British Summer Time
08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget