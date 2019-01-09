Foals to release new albums in 2019

Foals

What’s better than one new album from Foals? Two new albums from Foals.

The UK alt-rock outfit has announced the impending releases of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2.



While specifics are still forthcoming, drummer Jack Bevan indicated that Part 1 and Part 2 are two distinct albums as opposed to a single album split in half. We’ve reached out to the band’s representatives for more clarity.

Foals also shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming releases, which you can watch below.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2 serve as the follow-up to Foals’ 2015 LP,What Went Down. The band has also begun to hammer out a 2019 touring schedule, including festival appearances at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival and Lollapalooza’s South American fests.

Foals 2019 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino

03/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/31 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/02 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro La Cupula

04/05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

05/03-05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/24 – Newcastle, UK @ This is Tomorrow

06/06 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/07-09 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/07-09 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/24-26 – Zagreb, CR @ Inmusic Festival

07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Cruilla

07/05-07 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/26-28 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

08/01-03 – Lustenau, AT @ Szene Open Air