Foals premiere new single, “Exits”, announce 2019 tour dates: Stream

Foals are set to take over 2019 with not one, but two new albums, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2. Today, the UK rockers have revealed the details of Part 1, as well as the album’s lead single. They’ve also announced an expansive world tour.
Part 1 is expected to hit shelves March 8th. The albums spans a total of 10 tracks, including titles like “Moonlight”, “White Onions”, “Syrups”, and “I’m Done with the World (& It’s Done With Me)”.
“They’re two halves of the same locket,” Foals lead guitarist and singer frontman Yannis Philippakis explained of the connection between the projects two parts. “They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces.”
Our first preview comes with “Exits”, a fidgety, strutting number about a dystopian world in which “the weather is against us, we build houses underground, and flowers upside down.” Philippakis offered more context on the track in a statement:
“There’s a definite idea about the world being no longer habitable in the way that it was. A kind of perilousness lack of predictability and a feeling of being overwhelmed by the magnitudes of the problems we face. What’s the response? And what’s the purpose of any response that one individual can have?”
Take a listen to “Exits” below via its official music video, which stars Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark from Game of Thrones) and French actress Christa Théret.
Check out the artwork and full tracklist for Part 1. As previously noted, Part 2 will arrive in the fall.
Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1 Artwork:
Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1 Tracklist:
01. Moonlight
02. Exits
03. White Onions
04. In Degrees
05. Syrups
06. On the Luna
07. Cafe D’Athens
08. Surf Pt.1
09. Sunday
10. I’m Done With The World (& It’s Done With Me)
To coincide with today’s announcement, Foals have lined up a North American and European tour which will see them on the road from March all the way through August. You can get tickets here.
Foals 2019 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino
03/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater
03/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
03/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
03/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/31 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
04/02 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro La Cupula
04/05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
04/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/03-05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/12 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
05/13 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
05/15 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
05/16 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
05/17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
05/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/20 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
05/24 – Newcastle, UK @ This is Tomorrow
06/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
06/06 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/07-09 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/07-09 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
06/14 – Tunbridge Wells, UK @ Bedgebury Pinetum
06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena
06/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
06/20 – Thetford, UK @ Thetford Forest
06/21 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
06/24-26 – Zagreb, CR @ Inmusic Festival
06/26 – Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre
07/02 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College
07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Cruilla
07/05-07 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/26-28 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival
08/01-03 – Lustenau, AT @ Szene Open Air