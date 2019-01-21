Foals premiere new single, “Exits”, announce 2019 tour dates: Stream

Foals, photo by Alex Knowles

Foals are set to take over 2019 with not one, but two new albums, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2. Today, the UK rockers have revealed the details of Part 1, as well as the album’s lead single. They’ve also announced an expansive world tour.

Part 1 is expected to hit shelves March 8th. The albums spans a total of 10 tracks, including titles like “Moonlight”, “White Onions”, “Syrups”, and “I’m Done with the World (& It’s Done With Me)”.



“They’re two halves of the same locket,” Foals lead guitarist and singer frontman Yannis Philippakis explained of the connection between the projects two parts. “They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces.”

Our first preview comes with “Exits”, a fidgety, strutting number about a dystopian world in which “the weather is against us, we build houses underground, and flowers upside down.” Philippakis offered more context on the track in a statement:

“There’s a definite idea about the world being no longer habitable in the way that it was. A kind of perilousness lack of predictability and a feeling of being overwhelmed by the magnitudes of the problems we face. What’s the response? And what’s the purpose of any response that one individual can have?”

Take a listen to “Exits” below via its official music video, which stars Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark from Game of Thrones) and French actress Christa Théret.

Check out the artwork and full tracklist for Part 1. As previously noted, Part 2 will arrive in the fall.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1 Artwork:

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1 Tracklist:

01. Moonlight

02. Exits

03. White Onions

04. In Degrees

05. Syrups

06. On the Luna

07. Cafe D’Athens

08. Surf Pt.1

09. Sunday

10. I’m Done With The World (& It’s Done With Me)

To coincide with today’s announcement, Foals have lined up a North American and European tour which will see them on the road from March all the way through August. You can get tickets here.

Foals 2019 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino

03/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater

03/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/31 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/02 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro La Cupula

04/05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

04/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/03-05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/12 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

05/13 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

05/15 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

05/16 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

05/17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

05/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/20 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

05/24 – Newcastle, UK @ This is Tomorrow

06/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

06/06 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/07-09 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/07-09 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

06/14 – Tunbridge Wells, UK @ Bedgebury Pinetum

06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena

06/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

06/20 – Thetford, UK @ Thetford Forest

06/21 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/24-26 – Zagreb, CR @ Inmusic Festival

06/26 – Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre

07/02 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College

07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Cruilla

07/05-07 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/26-28 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

08/01-03 – Lustenau, AT @ Szene Open Air