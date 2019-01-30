Fred Armisen announces North American tour

Fred Armisen, photo by Philip Cosores

During his time on Saturday Night Live, Fred Armisen created a handful of fictional musical acts: soft rockers Blue Jean Committee, hardcore punk act Crisis of Conformity, and pianist/songwriter Joshua Rainhorn, among others. In 2014, he and Drag City Records released a collection of 7-inch singles from these satirical characters; and now, he’s taking them on the road.

Armisen will perform cuts from his many musical outfits and stage other skits as well on a North American jaunt kicking off in February in Oxford, Mississippi. New York, Vancouver, Seattle, Omaha, Dallas, New Orleans, Chicago, and Atlanta are all on the itinerary, as is an appearance at Boston Calling in May.



“Mixing it up with musical performances AND comedy all in one night, Fred aims to bring the heat to the people,” says the press release, “and, boy, could we use that right about now!”

Check out Armisen’s complete schedule.

Fred Armisen 2019 Tour Dates:

02/04 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

02/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre

02/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

02/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/08 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

02/09 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/16 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

02/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

02/20 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

02/21 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

02/22 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

02/23 — Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theater

02/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

02/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

02/27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Neighborhood Theater

02/28 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

03/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

03/02 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/24 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling