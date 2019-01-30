Fred Armisen announces North American tour

During his time on Saturday Night Live, Fred Armisen created a handful of fictional musical acts: soft rockers Blue Jean Committee, hardcore punk act Crisis of Conformity, and pianist/songwriter Joshua Rainhorn, among others. In 2014, he and Drag City Records released a collection of 7-inch singles from these satirical characters; and now, he’s taking them on the road.
Armisen will perform cuts from his many musical outfits and stage other skits as well on a North American jaunt kicking off in February in Oxford, Mississippi. New York, Vancouver, Seattle, Omaha, Dallas, New Orleans, Chicago, and Atlanta are all on the itinerary, as is an appearance at Boston Calling in May.
“Mixing it up with musical performances AND comedy all in one night, Fred aims to bring the heat to the people,” says the press release, “and, boy, could we use that right about now!”
Check out Armisen’s complete schedule.
Fred Armisen 2019 Tour Dates:
02/04 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford
02/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre
02/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
02/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/08 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
02/09 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
02/16 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
02/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
02/20 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
02/21 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
02/22 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
02/23 — Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theater
02/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
02/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
02/27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Neighborhood Theater
02/28 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
03/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
03/02 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/24 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling