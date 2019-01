Future and Killer Mike on Colbert

Thursday night’s episode of Late Show with Stephen Colbert featured a double dose of Atlanta hip-hop, as both Future and Killer Mike appeared on camera.

In support of his newly released album, The WIZRD, Future ran through “Crushed Up”. In a nod to the single’s music video, a blizzard of snowflakes rained down on Future throughout his performance.



Meanwhile, Killer Mike appeared on Late Show to promote his new Netflix series, Trigger Warning, which premiered on Friday.