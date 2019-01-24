Future performs “Crushed Up” on Ellen: Watch

Future performing on Ellen

Future dropped his newest opus, THE WIZRD, last week. On Thursday, he repped the album with a daytime TV performance on Ellen.

The Atlanta rapper unfurled the single “Crushed Up” while ballerinas danced all around him. The stage was made to look like a magical snow scene, and Future himself was dressed head to toe in powdery white.



(Read: Future Becomes Whole on The WIZRD)

Watch the replay below.

Earlier in the month, Future also performed “Crushed Up” on Colbert. He has described THE WIZRD, which features Travis Scott and Young Thug, as his “greatest album of all time.”