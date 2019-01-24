Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Future performs “Crushed Up” on Ellen: Watch

The Atlanta rapper is joined onstage by delicate ballerinas

by
on January 24, 2019, 12:07pm
0 comments
watch video Future "Crushed Up" Ellen performance
Future performing on Ellen

Future dropped his newest opus, THE WIZRD, last week. On Thursday, he repped the album with a daytime TV performance on Ellen.

The Atlanta rapper unfurled the single “Crushed Up” while ballerinas danced all around him. The stage was made to look like a magical snow scene, and Future himself was dressed head to toe in powdery white.

(Read: Future Becomes Whole on The WIZRD)

Watch the replay below.

Earlier in the month, Future also performed “Crushed Up” on Colbert. He has described THE WIZRD, which features Travis Scott and Young Thug, as his “greatest album of all time.”

image

G-Eazy 2018 Tour Sizzle Reel

image

Travis Scott's Top 5 Videos

image

Food References in Drake’s Music

image

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tour Sizzle

image

Migos’ Top Songs

Previous Story
The Cinematic Immortality of Jimi Hendrix
Next Story
Cat Power announces 2019 tour dates, opening for Mumford & Sons
No comments