Future

On January 18th, Future will release a brand new album. With a little more than a week to go, the Atlanta MC has now unveiled the album’s title — The WIZRD — along with a new single. Take a listen to ““Jumpin on a Jet” along with its Colin Tilley-directed video below.

Future previously previewed The WIZRD with “Crushed Up”.



The WIZRD marks the proper follow-up to Future’s double dose of 2017 LPs, Future and Hndrxx.