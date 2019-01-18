Future unleashes new album The WZRD: Stream

Future, photo by Cat Miller

Future has unveiled his new album, The WIZRD. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Today’s effort spans a total of 20 songs, including early singles “Crushed Up” and “Jumpin on a Jet”. Future is joined by special guest Travis Scott on “First Off” and by fellow Georgia-born rappers Young Thug and Gunna on “Unicorn Purp”.



“The album’s so so crazy,” Future previously declared on Instagram. “I’m inspired, man. I’m so inspired. I got inspiration from everywhere. This is about to be my greatest album of all time right now, you know what I’m saying? Well to date. It’s going to be one of my best albums… watch this.”

The WIZRD follows the MC’s Future and Hndrxx, both of which were released in 2017. It also comes after Future’s pair of collaborative mixtapes from 2018, Beast Mode 2 with Zaytoven and Wrld on Drugs with JUICE WRLD.

The WIZRD Artwork:

The WIZRD Tracklist:

01. Never Stop

02. Jumpin on a Jet

03. Rocket Ship

04. Temptation

05. Crushed Up

06. F&N

07. Call the Coroner

08. Talk Shit Like a Preacher

09. Promise U That

10. Stick to the Models

11. Overdose

12. Krazy But True

13. Servin Killa Kam

14. Baptize

15. Unicorn Purp (feat. Young Thug and Gunna)

16. Goin Dummi

17. First Off (feat. Travis Scott)

18. Faceshot

19. Ain’t Coming Back

20. Tricks On Me