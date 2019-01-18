Future unleashes new album The WZRD: Stream

Future has unveiled his new album, The WIZRD. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.
Today’s effort spans a total of 20 songs, including early singles “Crushed Up” and “Jumpin on a Jet”. Future is joined by special guest Travis Scott on “First Off” and by fellow Georgia-born rappers Young Thug and Gunna on “Unicorn Purp”.
“The album’s so so crazy,” Future previously declared on Instagram. “I’m inspired, man. I’m so inspired. I got inspiration from everywhere. This is about to be my greatest album of all time right now, you know what I’m saying? Well to date. It’s going to be one of my best albums… watch this.”
The WIZRD follows the MC’s Future and Hndrxx, both of which were released in 2017. It also comes after Future’s pair of collaborative mixtapes from 2018, Beast Mode 2 with Zaytoven and Wrld on Drugs with JUICE WRLD.
The WIZRD Artwork:
The WIZRD Tracklist:
01. Never Stop
02. Jumpin on a Jet
03. Rocket Ship
04. Temptation
05. Crushed Up
06. F&N
07. Call the Coroner
08. Talk Shit Like a Preacher
09. Promise U That
10. Stick to the Models
11. Overdose
12. Krazy But True
13. Servin Killa Kam
14. Baptize
15. Unicorn Purp (feat. Young Thug and Gunna)
16. Goin Dummi
17. First Off (feat. Travis Scott)
18. Faceshot
19. Ain’t Coming Back
20. Tricks On Me