Future unveils tracklist for The WZRD

This Friday, Future will release his new album The WIZRD. In anticipation, he’s shared the 20-song tracklist. Travis Scott guests on “First Off”, while Young Thug and Gunna appear together on the awesomely titled, “Unicorn Purp”.
The WZRD Tracklist:
01. Never Stop
02. Jumpin on a Jet
03. Rocket Ship
04. Temptation
05. Crushed Up
06. F&N
07. Call the Coroner
08. Talk Shit Like a Preacher
09. Promise U That
10. Stick to the Models
11. Overdose
12. Krazy But True
13. Servin Killa Kam
14. Baptize
15. Unicorn Purp (feat. Young Thug and Gunna)
16. Goin Dummi
17. First Off (feat. Travis Scott)
18. Faceshot
19. Ain’t Coming Back
20. Tricks On Me
Watch the video for the album’s lead single, “Jumpin on a Jet”, below. The WIZRD marks the proper follow-up to Future’s double dose of 2017 LPs, Future and Hndrxx.