Future unveils tracklist for The WZRD

This Friday, Future will release his new album The WIZRD. In anticipation, he’s shared the 20-song tracklist. Travis Scott guests on “First Off”, while Young Thug and Gunna appear together on the awesomely titled, “Unicorn Purp”.

The WZRD Tracklist:



01. Never Stop

02. Jumpin on a Jet

03. Rocket Ship

04. Temptation

05. Crushed Up

06. F&N

07. Call the Coroner

08. Talk Shit Like a Preacher

09. Promise U That

10. Stick to the Models

11. Overdose

12. Krazy But True

13. Servin Killa Kam

14. Baptize

15. Unicorn Purp (feat. Young Thug and Gunna)

16. Goin Dummi

17. First Off (feat. Travis Scott)

18. Faceshot

19. Ain’t Coming Back

20. Tricks On Me

Watch the video for the album’s lead single, “Jumpin on a Jet”, below. The WIZRD marks the proper follow-up to Future’s double dose of 2017 LPs, Future and Hndrxx.