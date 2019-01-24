Gerard Way reunites with MCR’s Ray Toro on cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Hazy Shade of Winter”: Stream

Gerard Way, photo by Ben Kaye

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way revealed the first issue of his graphic novel series The Umbrella Academy back in 2007, and has since released two further installments, with a fourth currently in production. Concurrent with its print edition, The Umbrella Academy is launching as a ten-episode TV series on Netflix next month, and today we get a new trailer featuring music from Way that reunites him with his previous bandmate and MCR guitarist Ray Toro.

Way has recently been increasingly active on the music front, sharing a new song each of the last three months. Unlike originals “Baby You’re A Haunted House”, “Getting Down The Germs”, and “Dasher”, Way’s latest track is a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s 1966 single “A Hazy Shade of Winter” (notably repopularized by The Bangles in 1987). Way amps up the song’s rollicking energy into something a bit more volatile, pushing it out with cinematic choral harmonies and a blistering guitar riff courtesy of Toro that appropriately soundtracks the apocalyptic urgency of the series it was recorded for.



The Umbrella Academy follows six estranged super-powered friends reuniting with eight days to prevent the end of the world. The show will make it’s Netflix premiere on February 15th. Watch the trailer and listen to the full version of Way’s “Hazy Shade of Winter” cover below.