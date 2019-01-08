Girlpool share title track to new album, What Chaos Is Imaginary: Stream

Girlpool, photo by Gina Canavan

Los Angeles indie rock duo Girlpool are set to return with their new album, What Chaos Is Imaginary, on February 1st. The 14-track LP is an artistic leap for the band, as their swelling guitars are now elevated by strings and and drum machines. Those new instrumentations take centerstage on the record’s latest single and title track.

“What Chaos Is Imaginary” is an orchestral dream, airy vocals rising and falling over a echoing beat and heavy organ sounds. Strings slowly weave themselves in before taking over for the outro with a sad regality. In a press release, Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad described the song as “very close to my heartmind… closer than most.” She continued, explaining how the track came about:



“I wrote it at the most vulnerable point I have ever had thus far in my life. I was living very far from ‘home’ and not taking the best care of myself on any level… no matter what I did, I was getting into situations that were emotionally, spiritually and physically putting me at some type of risk. These situations culminated in me having horrific PTSD (I didn’t realize it was this until long after) during which I found it completely impossible to imagine living beyond the time I was in. The ‘present moment’ was impossible to even begin to participate in-there was very nearly a white noise over all interactions and I couldn’t focus in any social situations unless I somehow found a way to be in my wrong mind. This song is about reckoning with this-trying to find a path to forgiving myself, attempts to redevelop a relationship with the world where I could find some illusion of ‘safety’ and belief in the fact that I could ultimately take care of myself.”

Take a listen below.

What Chaos Is Imaginary is out February 1st via ANTI-. Girlpool will head out on a tour behind the record come spring, with Hatchie providing support.