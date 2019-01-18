Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy, and De La Soul announce epic 2019 “Gods of Rap” tour

Public Enemy (photo by Paul R. Guinta), Wu-Tang Clan (photo by Killian Young), De La Soul (photo by Tim Mosenfelder)

Three of hip-hop’s most iconic groups are coming together for the aptly titled 2019 “Gods of Rap” tour.

This May, Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy, and De La Soul will all be heading off to the UK to celebrate the anniversaries of some of their classic albums. Thus far, the “Gods of Rap” arena tour comprises three shows in London, Manchester, and Glasgow.



Wu-Tang will be honoring the 25th anniversary of their seminal Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers); Public Enemy are highlighting 30 years of It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back; and De La Soul will mark three decades of their acclaimed 3 Feet High and Rising.

(Read: Classic Album Review: Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) Still Sets the Gold Standard)

Wu-Tang are listed as the official headliners of the tour, and DJ Premier has been tapped to host each evening.

“I don’t believe anything like this has been done in the UK before on this level,” SJM promoter Chris Wareing told Music Week. “This tour creates a legacy, it’s a moment. The groups are the biggest in their genres, they’re all celebrating notable anniversaries of their biggest albums and I am led to believe this is the first time they have all been on the same bill together.”

Tickets go on sale January 25th.

Consult the full tour itinerary below, followed by the accompanying poster artwork via Ticketmaster.

“Gods of Rap” 2019 Tour Dates:

05/10 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley

05/11 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/12 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

Get pumped by revisiting some of their biggest hits: