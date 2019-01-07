Governors Ball reveal 2019 lineup: The Strokes, Florence + the Machine, Nas, and SZA lead the way

The Strokes (Debi Del Grande), Florence + The Machine (Lior Phillips), and SZA (wire)

Governors Ball has revealed its 2019 lineup. Now in its ninth year, the New York City music festival returns to Randalls Island from May 31st – June 2nd.

This year’s lineup is led by The Strokes’ first confirmed US performance in three years. Other notable acts include Florence and the Machine, Nas, SZA, Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, BROCKHAMPTON, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Beast Coast (Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies), and Lily Allen.



Rounding out the impressive lineup are Gesaffelstein, Blood Orange, Mistki, Ty Dolla $ign, Kaytranada, Noname, MØ, The Voidz, Playboi Carti, Denzel Curry, King Princess, Saba, SOB X RBE, 070 Shake, Soccer Mommy, Taylor Bennett, Calpurnia, Sunflower Bean, Jorja Smith, Ravyn Lenae, and Miles Kane.

Tickets go on sale beginning today at a special “Announce Day” pricing. Visit the festival’s website for more information.