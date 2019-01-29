Greta Van Fleet: Fans can “definitely expect” another new album in 2019

Back in December, Greta Van Fleet suggested in an interview with Rolling Stone that they would be releasing a new album in 2019 despite unleashing their full-length debut disc, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, only a couple months earlier. Now, in a new interview, bassist Sam Kiszka says fans “can definitely expect album two in 2019.”

Even without a new album, 2019 was already shaping up to be a huge year for the young Michigan rockers. The retro-sounding band, who recently performed on Saturday Night Live, has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, with the ceremony taking place February 10th in Los Angeles. On top of that, they’re also embarking on a massive world tour, which starts tomorrow in Australia and includes a spring North American run.



“We were actually talking, and we all decided earlier this month that we need to do a record as soon as possible,” said Sam in an interview with Australia’s Heavy magazine. “So the one thing I can say right now is that you can definitely expect album two in 2019.”

The bassist added, “I’m very excited about it… I think that if you think about it too much, then it becomes unnatural, and it’s very easy to be caught up in that. So, yeah, I think we’re just gonna do what we do, and we’re gonna make the music that we wanna hear, and we’re gonna grow musically. There’s a lot of stuff that we’re working on right now that’s very exciting and very new and we’re going places that we’ve never been before — literally and figuratively.”

He continued, “But I think album two is going to be very worldly. Touring the world — seeing Japan, seeing Australia — and having all these new experiences, in a way, those sounds of… the colors of our mind get put into the record like that. This only skyrockets our creativity, because we get to see so many beautiful things that we’ve never seen before… This is a great life.”

Back when we spoke to Sam Kiszka in October, we asked him about the polarizing response the band has gotten, with many calling them rock saviors, and others calling them Led Zeppelin ripoffs. He told us, “The answer is we don’t read any of that. I think that sort of thing is very caging. I don’t think it affects us positively when we get into all of that. I think that we should be relatively unaffected by what other people say, and so far it has gone so. And in the studio, we sat there, we made the record. I don’t think we ever considered, ‘Well, will the people like this?’ I think at this point we’re very clean of that, and hopefully we stay that way.”

