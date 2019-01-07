Greta Van Fleet to make their Saturday Night Live debut on first episode of 2019

Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Greta Van Fleet have been announced as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live’s first episode of 2019. The Michigan quartet will make their debut SNL appearance on January 19th alongside host Rachel Brosnahan, who just won a Golden Globe for her eponymous role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Starting 2019 on a ✨marvelous✨ note. #SNL pic.twitter.com/EzjcqJgo8B — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 7, 2019

The designation is another threshold of success rapidly cleared by the throwback rockers, who recently scored a Billy Corgan cosign. Their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, was a breakout hit upon its arrival last fall, and has garnered four Grammy nominations — despite a certain level of critical dismissal. The band has also already revealed plans to record new music in 2019.

