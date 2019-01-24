Grimes joins Bring Me the Horizon on new song “Nihilist Blues”: Stream

Bring Me the Horizon and Grimes (photo by Heather Kaplan)

In the lead-up to her own new album, Grimes has linked up with collaborators across an assortment of genres. She dabbled in K-pop on the Loona cut “Love4eva”; channeled industrial on “The Medicine Does Not Control Me” with Mindless Self Indulgence’s Jimmy Urine; and danced with the R&B queen herself Janelle Monáe’s on “PYNK”. Today, Grimes lets a bit of her inner metalhead run free on “Nihilist Blues”, a joint track with English rockers Bring Me the Horizon.

The track whiplashes a fierce energy from the get-go, but its thrashing aggression actually, somehow works, and for both acts in question. For Grimes, her futuristic take on pop is intensified, and it’s like watching her partake in a mosh pit gone mad. As for BMTH, the song is another step in their evolution toward a more dance/pop sphere, something they’ve been inching toward for some time now.



Take a listen below.

“Nihilist Blues” will appear on BMTH’s new album, amo, which arrives tomorrow.

In November, Grimes released “We Appreciate Power”, the first preview of her upcoming fifth album. Her last album, Art Angels, came out way back in 2015.

Aside from music, Grimes has been wrapped up in romantic and legal drama with Elon Musk; she was recently subpoenaed as part of a class action lawsuit against the Tesla co-founder over his infamous “$420 a share” tweet.