HÆLOS announce new album, Any Random Kindness, share “Kyoto”: Stream

HÆLOS, photo by Jeff Hahn

On May 10th, British trip-hop outfit HÆLOS are slated to drop their sophomore album, Any Random Kindness. Due out through Infectious, the follow-up to 2016’s Full Circle finds Lotti Benardout, Arthur Delaney, and Dom Goldsmith “experimenting” with new songwriting approaches.

Specifically, Delaney returned to his roots of writing music on the acoustic guitar; Goldsmith, meanwhile, turned to the music of techno legend Ricardo Villalobos for inspiration. The band also expanded by making touring guitarist Daniel Vildósola an official member, incorporating his “classical background and technical prowess.”



The 11-track collection was produced with Orlando Leopard at Baltic Studios in East London, then mixed by Matt Wiggins (Glass Animals) alongside Marta Salongi (Björk). Its themes touch on modern society and its ills, including our current political landscape, climate change, and technology.

To coincide with the LP news, HÆLOS have broken off “Kyoto” as the lead single. Check out the atmospheric offering below via its official music video.

Any Random Kindness Artwork:

Any Random Kindness Tracklist:

01. Another Universe

02. Buried in the Sand

03. End of World Party

04. Kyoto

05. ARK

06. Boy Girl

07. Deep State

08. Empty Skies

09. Happy Sad

10. So Long, Goodbye

11. Last One Out (Turn the Lights Off)

In support of the new record, the UK group will journey to North America this March.

HÆLOS 2019 Tour Dates:

01/23 – Paris, FR @ Badabourn

02/21 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

02/22 – Brussels, BE @ The Rotonde

02/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

03/12-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16-17 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

03/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/29 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

03/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

04/02 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/05 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/06 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/16 – London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre

06/07-08 – London, UK @ Field Day