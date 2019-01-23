HÆLOS announce new album, Any Random Kindness, share “Kyoto”: Stream

On May 10th, British trip-hop outfit HÆLOS are slated to drop their sophomore album, Any Random Kindness. Due out through Infectious, the follow-up to 2016’s Full Circle finds Lotti Benardout, Arthur Delaney, and Dom Goldsmith “experimenting” with new songwriting approaches.
Specifically, Delaney returned to his roots of writing music on the acoustic guitar; Goldsmith, meanwhile, turned to the music of techno legend Ricardo Villalobos for inspiration. The band also expanded by making touring guitarist Daniel Vildósola an official member, incorporating his “classical background and technical prowess.”
The 11-track collection was produced with Orlando Leopard at Baltic Studios in East London, then mixed by Matt Wiggins (Glass Animals) alongside Marta Salongi (Björk). Its themes touch on modern society and its ills, including our current political landscape, climate change, and technology.
To coincide with the LP news, HÆLOS have broken off “Kyoto” as the lead single. Check out the atmospheric offering below via its official music video.
Any Random Kindness Artwork:
Any Random Kindness Tracklist:
01. Another Universe
02. Buried in the Sand
03. End of World Party
04. Kyoto
05. ARK
06. Boy Girl
07. Deep State
08. Empty Skies
09. Happy Sad
10. So Long, Goodbye
11. Last One Out (Turn the Lights Off)
In support of the new record, the UK group will journey to North America this March.
HÆLOS 2019 Tour Dates:
01/23 – Paris, FR @ Badabourn
02/21 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
02/22 – Brussels, BE @ The Rotonde
02/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
03/12-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/16-17 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino
03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
03/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
03/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
03/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/29 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
03/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
04/02 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/05 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/06 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
05/16 – London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre
06/07-08 – London, UK @ Field Day