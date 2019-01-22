Halestorm announce 2019 North American tour with Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, photo by Johnny Perilla

Halestorm will stay busy in 2019, as the hard rockers have announced a new string of North American tour dates. The trek will set off April 12th and continue through an appearance at Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple Fest in May.

Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco will open on the North American run, which follows a handful of overseas dates. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time Friday, January 25th. Find the full list of tour dates below. You can also grab tickets here.



Speaking last year with Heavy Consequence, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale discussed the #MeToo movement and the treatment of women in the music industry.

“I just think that the movement starts where people are brave enough to speak up,” she said. “I think that it will continue to be a ripple effect. I’m proud of the people who are unafraid to step up and say, ‘Hey look, here’s the problems that are happening and here’s where we need to fix things.’ Because, honestly, if there isn’t any communication and we don’t talk about what’s going on, nothing ever changes.”

Read Heavy Consequence’s full interview with Lzzy here.

“Uncomfortable,” the hard-hitting lead single off Halestorm’s most recent album, Vicious, is up for Best Rock Performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The band picked up a Grammy in 2013 for “Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance” for “Love Bites (So Do I).”

Halestorm 2019 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Sydney, AU @ Download Sydney 2019/Parramatt Park

03/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

03/15 – Wellington, NZ @ Sam Fran

03/21 – Chiba, JP @ Download Festival Japan 2019/Makuhari Messe

04/12 – Ladson, SC @ 98 Rockfest 2019/Exchange Park Fairgrounds

04/18 – Mankato, MN @ Verizon Center *

04/20 – Billings, MT @ Shrine Auditorium *

04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *

04/23 – Boise, ID @ The Revolution Center *

04/25 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center *

04/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Chan Centre *

04/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium *

04/29 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall *

05/01 – Winnepeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

05/03-04 – Mexico City, MX @ Domination Festival

05/05 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center *

05/07 – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center *

05/09 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center ^

05/12 – London, ON @ London Music Hall *

05/13 – Toronto, ON@ Danforth Music Hall *

05/17-19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

* = with Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco

^ = with In This Moment, Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco