Here’s Harry Styles singing “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Harry Styles and Kurt Cobain

Harry Styles, once the JC Chasez of boy band One Direction, has built a solid solo career for himself, not to mention a budding film presence due to his solid turn in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Well, prepare to take an even brighter shine to the kid, because this video of him singing the chorus to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is kinda great.

Sure, it’s only 13 seconds long, but they contain multitudes. The video was shot on January 13th at a Tokyo bar called Gigabar, where diners can apparently jam on instruments provided by the restaurant. We’re unsure if props are also provided, but somebody gave Styles those novelty 2019 glasses he’s wearing in the clip. Nevertheless, he approximates Kurt Cobain’s wail pretty well, serving up a spirited rendition of the iconic chorus.



Check it out below.

Harry singing Smells Like Teen Spirit in Tokyo, Japan – January 13 (via sk8rmom420) pic.twitter.com/P3NTNRUCIh — Harry Styles Daily (@hsdaily) January 13, 2019

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” wasn’t the only song he played that night, either. Another short clip shows him playing drums during a performance of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door”.

Harry playing drums in Tokyo recently, via sk8rmom420. pic.twitter.com/2RirkCtsIV — Harry Styles Updates (@thestylespics) January 13, 2019

Will the young buck pivot from pop to rock on his next solo album? We doubt it, but, hey, he did tour with Warpaint last year.