Electronic score to HBO’s Vice Principals heads to vinyl

Vice Principals (HBO)

Fans of HBO’s Vice Principals will likely recall the lush score that accompanied the comedic chaos. Composed by Joseph Stephens, his work on the series answered the question, “What if John Carpenter had scored a John Hughes movie?”

Today, Waxwork is releasing Stephens’ entire score through an incredible 2xLP release that comes pressed on 180 gram North Jackson Warriors Blue and White colored vinyl (Season 1) and 180 Gram North Jackson Tigers Orange and White colored vinyl (Season 2).



The package also features art by Robert Sammelin, exclusive liner notes by Danny McBride and Stephens, a King Ding-A-Ling insert, and a temporary tattoo of Dr. Belinda Brown’s tattoo featuring Gamby (McBride) and Russell (Walton Goggins) holding hands and eating shit.

Grab a copy over at Waxwork’s official site today before they’re all gone or get a squeeze of the score below. Scroll down just a tad and you can peep the artwork and tracklist shortly after.

Cover Artwork:

Vice Principals Seasons 1 and 2, artwork by Robert Sammelin Vice Principals Seasons 1 and 2, artwork by Robert Sammelin Vice Principals Seasons 1 and 2, artwork by Robert Sammelin Vice Principals Seasons 1 and 2, artwork by Robert Sammelin

Vice Principals Seasons 1 and 2 Tracklist:

Season 1

Side A:

01. Vice Principals Main Titles *

02. Gamby Theme

03. Epic Theme

04. Enemy’s Enemy

05. Conspire

06. Time To Dig

07. Burning Curtains

08. Voicemail

09. Blythe Report

10. Milli **

11. Sneak Theme

12. Empty School

13. Ram Masks

14. Payday Drinks

15. Road to Percival

16. Bleachers

17. This Pencil Broke

Side B:

01. Goner

02. Morning After

03. Dark Supper

04. Popcorn

05. Re-Engaged

06. Gamby Wurlitzer

07. Master His Talents

08. Belinda Finds Dascious

09. Drum Chase

10. Doing It On The Bus

11. Walk Like A Bitch

12. Gin Tattoo

13. Creepin

14. Flashing Lights

15. End Of The Line

16. Dark Nights

17. Gamby Down

Season 2

Side C:

01. Gamby’s Dream

02. Silver of Tongue

03. Burrito Supremes

04. Trespass

05. Gamby Theme 80’s

06. I’m Back

07. Stalking Belinda

08. Security

09. Tub

10. Traps

11. Robin’s House

12. Snodgrass Flashback

13. Knife Trick

14. Vintage Porsche

15. Batucada

16. History Is Written

Side D:

01. Horns A Plenty

02. Clockwork

03. Max Headroom

04. Magic

05. The Trunk

06. Late Night TV

07. Curios

08. Pre Fight

09. The Fight*

10. The Dress

11. Crazy Abbott

12. A Special Place

13. Punji Stakes

14. Gamby Promise