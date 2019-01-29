Electronic score to HBO’s Vice Principals heads to vinyl

Fans of HBO’s Vice Principals will likely recall the lush score that accompanied the comedic chaos. Composed by Joseph Stephens, his work on the series answered the question, “What if John Carpenter had scored a John Hughes movie?”
Today, Waxwork is releasing Stephens’ entire score through an incredible 2xLP release that comes pressed on 180 gram North Jackson Warriors Blue and White colored vinyl (Season 1) and 180 Gram North Jackson Tigers Orange and White colored vinyl (Season 2).
The package also features art by Robert Sammelin, exclusive liner notes by Danny McBride and Stephens, a King Ding-A-Ling insert, and a temporary tattoo of Dr. Belinda Brown’s tattoo featuring Gamby (McBride) and Russell (Walton Goggins) holding hands and eating shit.
Grab a copy over at Waxwork’s official site today before they’re all gone or get a squeeze of the score below. Scroll down just a tad and you can peep the artwork and tracklist shortly after.
Cover Artwork:
Vice Principals Seasons 1 and 2 Tracklist:
Season 1
Side A:
01. Vice Principals Main Titles *
02. Gamby Theme
03. Epic Theme
04. Enemy’s Enemy
05. Conspire
06. Time To Dig
07. Burning Curtains
08. Voicemail
09. Blythe Report
10. Milli **
11. Sneak Theme
12. Empty School
13. Ram Masks
14. Payday Drinks
15. Road to Percival
16. Bleachers
17. This Pencil Broke
Side B:
01. Goner
02. Morning After
03. Dark Supper
04. Popcorn
05. Re-Engaged
06. Gamby Wurlitzer
07. Master His Talents
08. Belinda Finds Dascious
09. Drum Chase
10. Doing It On The Bus
11. Walk Like A Bitch
12. Gin Tattoo
13. Creepin
14. Flashing Lights
15. End Of The Line
16. Dark Nights
17. Gamby Down
Season 2
Side C:
01. Gamby’s Dream
02. Silver of Tongue
03. Burrito Supremes
04. Trespass
05. Gamby Theme 80’s
06. I’m Back
07. Stalking Belinda
08. Security
09. Tub
10. Traps
11. Robin’s House
12. Snodgrass Flashback
13. Knife Trick
14. Vintage Porsche
15. Batucada
16. History Is Written
Side D:
01. Horns A Plenty
02. Clockwork
03. Max Headroom
04. Magic
05. The Trunk
06. Late Night TV
07. Curios
08. Pre Fight
09. The Fight*
10. The Dress
11. Crazy Abbott
12. A Special Place
13. Punji Stakes
14. Gamby Promise