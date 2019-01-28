Heather Woods Broderick announces new album, Invitation, shares “Where I Lay”: Stream

Heather Woods Broderick, photo by Whit Hassett

Much like a painter with an eye for landscapes, Heather Woods Broderick uses nature to color her stirring style of folk rock/dream pop. We heard this back on her 2015 album, Glider, which drew on the wide expanses of Wyoming. Broderick will now bring her illustrative approach to Invitation, hew new album due out April 19th through Western Vinyl.

Her third LP overall takes its name from Thomas Moore quote about the importance of being open to change and newness:



“To keep the unfolding self alive, you have to open yourself to change every step of the way. Of course there are times when it is appropriate to step back, settle down, and maybe not move for a while. But to be a person means to be faced every minute with the decision to live OR die; To accept the invitations for yet more vitality or to decline them out of fear or lethargy.”

According to a statement, Invitation was “conceived on the Oregon coast,” and it shows in the very first single, “Where I Lay”. Ambient yet also richly orchestrated, it’s not unlike the some of the more moving moments from Sharon Van Etten (one of Broderick’s past collaborators) or The National, especially the chorus. Visually, the song’s intensity plays out like waves breaking against jagged, gloomy cliffs.

“‘Where I Lay’ is really a poem about the impermanence of all things,” Broderick noted. “So many of our questions will remain unanswered but if we slow down and appreciate things as they are it can provide a simplicity and an ease that inspires wonder amidst the chaos.”

Take a listen below.

Invitation Artwork:

Invitation Tracklist:

01. A Stilling Wind

02. I Try

03. Nightcrawler

04. Where I Lay

05. Slow Dazzle

06. A Daydrem

07. White Tail

08. Quicksand

09. My Sunny One

10. These Green Valleys

11. Invitation