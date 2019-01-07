High on Fire cancel North American winter tour as Matt Pike risks losing big toe due to diabetes

High on Fire, photo by Jen Rosenstein

Having already dropped off a co-headlining tour with Municipal Waste this past fall, High on Fire have now been forced to cancel their 2019 North American winter tour, as frontman Matt Pike continues to fight the harmful effects of diabetes.

Pike already underwent a partial toe amputation in the fall, and now he risks losing his big toe, as well. The winter trek was slated to kick off this Thursday, January 10th, in Atlanta, Georgia.



In a press release announcing the tour cancellation, Pike wrote the following note:

“Dear Friends and fans,

To my brothers, my crew, and anyone else this affects. I do apologize for the inconvenience of this cancelation. I feel as though I’m explaining lightning striking twice. I wanted nothing more in the world to play these songs live, nor ever cancel something I say I’m gonna do.

I am a warrior for our art, and have endured some painful things to what we do. The timing and repeating nature of this is my nightmare and almost impossible. Nevertheless, to save yet another toe, my big one, I have been grounded by circumstances out of my control. I will have more of a medical report to come but right now I’m at great risk of losing it, and/or a bigger portion of my foot due to Diabetes. Which I have been managing very well.

It just shows how this disease can affect our lives. Please forgive me, and if you know anything about me, you know this is not like me. We will be back!”

Both canceled treks were to be in support of High on Fire’s latest album, Electric Messiah, which arrived in October and landed on our list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018. We’d like to send out our best wishes to Matt Pike during this difficult health crises.