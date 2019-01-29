The Hole in the Ground arrives as one of 2019’s first buzzy horror titles: Watch trailer

The Hole in the Ground (A24)

Between The Witch and Hereditary and any number of other critically lauded horror releases in recent years, A24 has demonstrated a keen eye for the kind of atmospheric, slow-burning arthouse genre filmmaking that some audiences have preferred for their scares in recent years. Now, with the 2019 Sundance Film Festival ongoing, buzz is beginning to emerge about some of the must-see movies on the way in the coming months, and one of them already has a trailer and a (fairly soon) release date.

The Hole in the Ground, filmmaker Lee Cronin’s directorial debut, follows an Irish mother and son (Seána Kerslake and James Quinn Markey) who settle into an idyllic country home in hopes of starting over. However, when her son disappears into a strange hole in the woods one day, he returns behaving oddly. Not quite like himself. Before long, she’s left to wonder if she never really knew her son at all, or if something far more sinister is happening. Cronin’s film has already garnered comparisons to Hereditary and other family-centric horror hits of recent years, and if the eerie first trailer is any indication, it’ll keep viewers on their toes.



Given its recent premiere, it may come as something of a surprise that The Hole in the Ground will be out to unsettle audiences sooner rather than later. The film will premiere exclusively on DirecTV in late February, and in theaters March 1st. In the meantime, take a look at the trailer, as long as scary kids don’t freak you out too badly.