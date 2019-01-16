Hozier announces sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby!, shares “Almost (Sweet Music)”: Stream

Hozier

It’s been almost five years since Hozier blasted to folk rock stardom on the back of “Take Me to Church”, the mega-smash single from his self-titled debut. Now, the Irish musician is finally ready to return with his sophomore full-length, Wasteland, Baby!, due out March 1st via Columbia.

Spanning 14 tracks, the album follows last fall’s Nina Cried Power EP. Two songs from that release, including the Mavis Staples- and Booker T. Jones-featuring title track and “Shrike”, have also found their way onto Wasteland, Baby!. They’ll join previously released single “Movement” and the latest offering, “Almost (Sweet Music)”.



(Read: Hozier Describes the Strong Female Influences Behind Nina Cried Power)

The new song is a jaunty number that skips towards warmer seasons, built for open fields or sandy beach roads. It’s loaded with hand-clapping back beats and more of Hozier’s references to past greats (Duke Ellington and Chet Baker, in this case). Take a listen below.

Pre-orders are now live, and you can find the Wasteland, Baby! artwork and tracklist below.

Wasteland, Baby! Artwork:

Wasteland, Baby! Tracklist:

01. Nina Cried Power (featuring Mavis Staples)

02. Almost (Sweet Music)

03. Movement

04. No Plan

05. Nobody

06. To Noise Making (Sing)

07. As It Was

08. Shrike

09. Talk

10. Be

11. Dinner & Diatribes

12. Would That I

13. Sunlight

14. Wasteland, Baby!

Hozier previously announced a run of tour dates supporting the new record, including stops at Boston Calling and Bonnaroo. Find his full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Hozier 2019 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

03/11 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

03/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

03/14 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

03/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

03/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

03/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

03/20 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

03/21 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

03/26 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

03/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans – Music Hall

03/29 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

03/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

03/31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

04/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/03 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

04/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

04/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

04/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl (Las Vegas)

04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

04/10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

04/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre

04/13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

04/14 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

04/19 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest

04/22 – Sydney, AU @ Opera House Concert Hall

04/23 – Sydney, AU @ Opera House Concert Hall

04/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre

04/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre

04/28 – Aukland, NZ @ Spark Arena

05/17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

05/24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

06/25 – Cork, IE @ Irish Independent Park

06/27 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic