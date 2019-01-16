Hozier announces sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby!, shares “Almost (Sweet Music)”: Stream

It’s been almost five years since Hozier blasted to folk rock stardom on the back of “Take Me to Church”, the mega-smash single from his self-titled debut. Now, the Irish musician is finally ready to return with his sophomore full-length, Wasteland, Baby!, due out March 1st via Columbia.
Spanning 14 tracks, the album follows last fall’s Nina Cried Power EP. Two songs from that release, including the Mavis Staples- and Booker T. Jones-featuring title track and “Shrike”, have also found their way onto Wasteland, Baby!. They’ll join previously released single “Movement” and the latest offering, “Almost (Sweet Music)”.
(Read: Hozier Describes the Strong Female Influences Behind Nina Cried Power)
The new song is a jaunty number that skips towards warmer seasons, built for open fields or sandy beach roads. It’s loaded with hand-clapping back beats and more of Hozier’s references to past greats (Duke Ellington and Chet Baker, in this case). Take a listen below.
Pre-orders are now live, and you can find the Wasteland, Baby! artwork and tracklist below.
Wasteland, Baby! Artwork:
Wasteland, Baby! Tracklist:
01. Nina Cried Power (featuring Mavis Staples)
02. Almost (Sweet Music)
03. Movement
04. No Plan
05. Nobody
06. To Noise Making (Sing)
07. As It Was
08. Shrike
09. Talk
10. Be
11. Dinner & Diatribes
12. Would That I
13. Sunlight
14. Wasteland, Baby!
Hozier previously announced a run of tour dates supporting the new record, including stops at Boston Calling and Bonnaroo. Find his full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Hozier 2019 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
03/11 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
03/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
03/14 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
03/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
03/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
03/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
03/20 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
03/21 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
03/26 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
03/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans – Music Hall
03/29 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
03/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
03/31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
04/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
04/03 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
04/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
04/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
04/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl (Las Vegas)
04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
04/10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
04/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre
04/13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
04/14 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
04/19 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest
04/22 – Sydney, AU @ Opera House Concert Hall
04/23 – Sydney, AU @ Opera House Concert Hall
04/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre
04/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre
04/28 – Aukland, NZ @ Spark Arena
05/17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
05/24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
06/25 – Cork, IE @ Irish Independent Park
06/27 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic