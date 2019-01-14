Hulu unveils Fyre Fraud documentary, featuring interview with disgraced founder Billy McFarland: Watch

Billy McFarland in Fyre Fraud

Hulu has unveiled its own documentary on the failed Fyre Fest — just days before rival Netflix is set to premiere a competing film.

Coming from Emmy nominated and Peabody award-winning directors Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, Frye Fraud is a 96-minute doc chronicling the disastrous Bahamian music festival that never was. Unlike Netflix’s Fyre, however, Hulu’s Fyre Fraud features an interview with Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland, who was recently sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.



A press release describes Fyre Fraud as a “dark comedy” and “a cautionary tale for a generation.” The filmmakers said their aim was “to set the stage for a strange journey into the moral abyss of our digital age, going beyond the meme to show an ecosystem of enablers, driven by profit and willing to look the other way, for their own gain.”

“We draw on countless cultural references, on true crime tension, and on humor – but we did not intend to create a toothless comedy about the Fyre Festival,” the filmmakers add. “We hope this film can pierce our collective apathy and disrupt our own millennial peers, if only for an instant – to look at these stories for what they truly are, and to halt this algorithm before it devours us whole.”

Fyre Fraud is now streaming in full on Hulu. Watch a trailer below.