Chris Cornell honored with five-hour, 42-song tribute concert: Video + Setlist

Members of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and Audioslave, as well as Foo Fighters, Metallica, Josh Homme, Fiona Apple, and Brandi Carlile were all on hand to pay tribute to Chris Cornell as part of an all-star tribute concert held in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Organized by Cornell’s wife, Vicky, “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” featured 42 distinct performances and a multitude of surprises guests, making for an unforgettable evening spanning nearly five hours in length.

The concert began with the Melvins, who performed a six-song set that ended with a cover of Soundgarden’s “Spoonman”.



A little later, Foo Fighters took the stage to cover Soundgarden’s “No Attention”, along with Devo’s “Girl U Want” and Cheech and Chong’s “Earache My Eye”. Dave Grohl then stuck around to perform a solo rendition of Foo Fighters’ signature song, “Everlong.”

The members of Audioslave, minus bassist Tim Commerford, played five songs with five different singers: “Cochise” (with Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell); “Be Yourself” (with Juliette Lewis); “Set It Off” (with Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath); “Like a Stone” (with Brandi Carlile); and “Show Me How to Live” (with Dave Grohl). Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo were among the bassists who filled in for Commerford.

Metallica rocked four songs, including covers of Soundgarden’s “All Your Lies” and “Head Injury” plus their own “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “Master of Puppets”. Their set was preceded by Jack Black and James Hetfield performing a brief but playful impromptu rendition of “One”.

Ryan Adams sang two songs, Soundgarden’s “Fell on Black Days” and Cornell’s “Dead Wishes”, while a number of artists performed one song each throughout the night: Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme (“Rusty Cage”); Miley Cyrus (“As Hope and Promise Fade”); Rita Wilson (“The Promise”); Alain Johannes (“Disappearing One”); Chris Stapleton (“The Keeper”); and Adam Levine (“Seasons”), who was accompanied by Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard.

Cornell’s 14-year-old daughter, Toni, provided one of the night’s tearjerking moments when she sang Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” with assistance from Ziggy Marley.

Temple of the Dog’s Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament provided the penultimate set of the evening. Over the course of seven songs, they were joined by a host of guest singers, including Alice in Chains’ William DuVall, Fiona Apple, Miguel, Miley Cyrus, and Brandi Carlile.

To close out the night, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron shared the stage together for the first time since Cornell’s passing. Taylor Momsen sang lead on three songs, including “Rusty Cage”, “Drawing Flies”, and “Loud Love”. Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins fronted the band for “I Awake” and “The Day I Tried to Live” alongside Melvins’ Buzz Osbourne. For the final performance of the evening, Soundgarden performed “Black Hole Sun” with Brandie Carlile and Peter Frampton.

Jimmy Kimmel served as the master of ceremonies, and many of Cornell’s friends appeared on stage over the course of the evening, including Brad Pitt and Josh Brolin.

Stay tuned for our in-depth recap of last night’s Chris Cornell tribute concert. In the meantime, see the full setlist and fan-filmed YouTube clips of some of the aforementioned performances below.

Setlist:

The Melvins

Kicking Machine

With Your Heart Not Your Hands

Leech

Heart Of Honey

Spoonman

Rita Wilson

The Promise

Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes

Disappearing One

Chris Stapleton

The Keeper

Foo Fighters

No Attention

Earache My Eye

Girl You Want

Everlong (Acoustic)

Josh Homme

Rusty Cage

Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Stone Gossard

Seasons

Miley Cyrus

Two Drink Minimum

Audioslave (Tom Morello and Brad Wilk)

Cochise (with Geezer Butler and Perry Farrell)

Be Yourself (with Geezer Butler and Juliette Lewis)

Set It Off (with Chris Chaney, Sam Harris and Tim Mcllrath)

Like A Stone (with Chris Chaney and Brandi Carlile)

Show Me How To Live (with Robert Trujillo and Dave Grohl)

Toni Cornell and Ziggy Marley

Redemption Song

Metallica

All Your Lies

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Master of Puppets

Head Injury

Ryan Adams

Dead Wishes

Fell On Black Days

Temple Of The Dog

Preaching The End Of The World

Can’t Change Me (with Alain Johannes, Eric Avery, and Josh Freese)

Hunted Down (with William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, and Josh Freese)

All Night Thing (with Fiona Apple, Brendan O’Brien, David Garza, and Matt Chamberlain)

Reach Down (with Miguel, Nikka Costa, and Brendan O’Brien)

Say Hello 2 Heaven (with Miley Cyrus, Brendan O’Brien, and Josh Freese)

Hunger Strike (with Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, and Brendan O’Brien)

Soundgarden

Rusty Cage (with Taylor Momsen)

Flower (with Marcus Durant)

Outshined (with Marcus Durant and Stone Gossard)

Drawing Flies (with Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Matt Demeritt, and Tracy Wanamae)

Loud Love (with Taylor Momsen, Tom Morello, and Wayne Kramer)

I Awake (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

The Day I Tried To Live (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

Black Hole Sun (with Brandi Carlile, Peter Frampton, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth)