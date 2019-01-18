Impact Music Festival 2019 lineup: Godsmack, FFDP, Evanescence, Killswitch Engage, and more

Impact Music Festival

A number of hard rock and metal acts will head to Bangor, Maine, this summer to play the 2019 Impact Music Festival. The headlining bands are Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, Evanescence, In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, and Skillet, who will all rock Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on the weekend of July 27th-28th.

Also on the two-day bill are such acts as Clutch, Between the Buried and Me, Atreyu, YOB, All That Remains, Buckcherry, Andrew W.K., Fever 333, Beartooth, and more. The daily lineups can be seen in the poster below, with more acts expected to be announced for each day.



According to the Bangor Daily News, a percentage of the proceeds from the festival will benefit Music Matters, a Maine-based nonprofit organization centered on mental-health awareness and suicide prevention.

Tickets for the Impact Music Festival go on sale Friday, January 25th, at 10 a.m. ET at this location.