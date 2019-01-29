In Photos: All-Star Band Metal Allegiance Bring Out the Heavy Hitters in Anaheim, California

Metal Allegiance perform in Anaheim, photo by Raymond Ahner

The all-star band Metal Allegiance hit the Anaheim House of Blues stage paying tribute to Black Sabbath on January 24th, and for the next two hours delivered a set of covers and original material with guest appearances from some of the biggest names in metal.

The core of Metal Allegiance is comprised of drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Mark Menghi, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick, and they record and perform with a rotating cast of guest musicians. The group released its second album, Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty, this past September.



Opening with “Black Sabbath” (with Death Angel’s Mark Osegueda on vocals); “The Wizard” (with Mark Tornillo of Accept on vocals); and “Wasp/Behind the Wall of Sleep/Bassically/N.I.B” (with Bobby Blitz of Overkill on vocals), the band wasted no time in getting things of to a heavy start. Menghi, wearing a wig, did his best Geezer Butler impersonation, while Skolnick paid homage to Tony Iommi, complete with a fake mustache.

The rotating cast of players for the evening included Phil Demmel of Vio-Lence; Steve “Zetro” Souza and Jack Gibson of Exodus; Andreas Kisser of Sepultura; Alicia White-Gluz of Arch Enemy, and Doyle of the Misfits; Trevor Strnad of Black Dahlia Murder; John Bush of Armored Saint, and Chuck Billy of Testament.

Highlights from the bads set included the original song “Can’t Kill the Devil”; Exodus’ “Toxic Waltz”; Slayer’s “South of Heaven”; and a blazing cover of the Misfits classic “Last Caress”.

Check out the full live set (via archived Facebook stream), plus our photo gallery and the setlist, below.

Bobby Blitz and Mark Osegueda Perform with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner John Bush Performs with Metal Allegiance in Anaheim, Calif., photo by Raymond Ahner Alissa White-Gluz performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Mike Portnoy performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Alissa White-Gluz and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein perform with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Exodus’ Steve Souza performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Mark Tornillo Performs with Metal Allegiance in Anaheim, Calif, photo by Raymond Ahner Alex Skolnick performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Chuck Billy performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Alissa White-Gluz performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Mark Menghi and Andreas Kisser perform with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner David Ellefson and Mark Menghi perform with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Jack Gibson and Phil Demmel perform with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Steve Souza and Mark Osegueda perform with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Chuck Billy and Mark Menghi perform with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Metal Allegiance perform in Anaheim, photo by Raymond Ahner John Bush perform with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Mike Portnoy performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Andreas Kisser performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Mark Osegueda performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner David Ellefson performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Chuck Billy performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner David Ellefson performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Bobby Blitz performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Mark Osegueda performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Mark Menghi performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Mark Osegueda performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Exodus’ Jack Gibson performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner Alex Skolnick performs with Metal Allegiance, photo by Raymond Ahner

All photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymondahnerphoto)

Setlist:

Black Sabbath (Black Sabbath cover) (with Mark Osegueda)

The Wizard (Black Sabbath cover) (with Mark Tornillo)

Wasp/Behind the Wall of Sleep/Basically/N.I.B. (Black Sabbath cover) (with Bobby Blitz)

Can’t Kill the Devil (with Chuck Billy)

Roots Bloody Roots (Sepultura cover) (with Chuck Billy, Andreas Kisser and Eloy Casagrande)

Gift of Pain (with Trevor Strnad)

South of Heaven (Slayer cover) (with Trevor Strnad)

Stand Up and Shout (Dio cover) (with Mark Tornillo)

Terminal Illusion (with Mark Tornillo)

The Toxic Waltz (Exodus cover) (with Steve Souza and Jack Gibson)

The Accuser (with Trevor Strnad)

Bound By Silence (with John Bush)

Only (Anthrax cover) (with John Bush)

Voodoo of the Godsend

Mother of Sin (with Bobby Blitz)

Power Drunk Majesty (Part I) (with Mark Osegueda)

Power Drunk Majesty (Part II) (with Alissa White-Gluz)

Last Caress (Misfits cover) (with Doyle and Alyssa White-Gluz)

Pledge of Allegiance (with Mark Osegueda)

Encore:

Aces High (Iron Maiden cover) (with John Bush and Alissa White-Gluz)

The Trooper (Iron Maiden cover)