In Photos: Ozzfest New Year’s Eve Rings in 2019 with Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, and More

Ozzy Osbourne rang in 2019 with a number of his friends as part of Ozzfest New Year’s Eve, which took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on December 31st. Those friends included Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis, and more.

The day started out with a few bands playing an outdoor stage. Sets by Wednesday 13 and DevilDriver got things started in the afternoon, along with Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde, who pulled double-duty by fronting his Black Sabbath tribute act, appropriately named Zakk Sabbath.



Once the festivities moved indoors into the arena, Body Count got things off to rousing start, playing a 10-song set that was heavy on their 1992 debut album, including such songs as “There Goes the Neighborhood” and “Cop Killer”. Frontman Ice-T and company brought the energy, along with some anti-Trump sentiment.

Next up was Korn singer Jonathan Davis, who played a set of solo material largely culled from his 2018 album, Black Labyrinth. His backing band featured a stand-up acoustic bassist named Shenkar, guitarist Miles Mosley, and Korn drummer Ray Luzier.

Then it was Marilyn Manson’s turn to grace the stage, kicking things off with “Cruci-Fiction in Space” from Holy Wood. The Antichrist Superstar would go on to play such favorites as “The Fight Song”, “The Dope Show” and “The Beautiful People” before closing with his Eurythmics cover “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”.

Following Manson was his “Twins of Evil” tour partner, Rob Zombie, who electrified the crowd with his own favorites like “Living Dead Girl” and “Never Gonna Stop” along with White Zombie classics like “More Human than Human” and “Thunder Kiss ’65”. He also rocked fun covers of the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” and Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out”, but the highlight of his set came when he was joined by Manson and surprise guest Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue for a cover of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter”, which Zombie and Manson had performed together this past summer on their “Twins of Evil” tour.

With the clock at 11:30 p.m., Ozzy Osbourne and his band took the stage, ready to ring in the new year with the fans. Performing for the first time since he was forced to cancel some shows in October due to a nasty staph infection, the Prince of Darkness got things started with “Bark at the Moon”, “Mr. Crowley” and “Suicide Solution”. Following Black Sabbath’s “Fairies Wear Boots”, Ozzy and the crowd rang in the new year with a countdown, a giant disco ball, and confetti.

Then it was back to the set with “I Don’t Know” and “No More Tears”. Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” would lead into Zakk Wylde making his way into the crowd for an extended solo, as he had done during the band’s summer/fall tour. The main set closed with the classic “Crazy Train” before Ozzy and his band returned for an encore consisting of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and Sabbath’s “Paranoid”.

Check out a photo gallery and fan-filmed video of Ozzfest New Year’s Eve below.

