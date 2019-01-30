Interpol make a “Fine Mess” on new song: Stream

Interpol, photo by Ben Kaye

Last summer, Interpol returned with Marauder, their first album in four years. Now, just some six months later, the indie rockers are back with a new song called “Fine Mess”. Additionally, they’ve announced new tour dates both here and abroad.

The crunchy new offering from Interpol sees frontman Paul Banks singing about decades past and a certain someone with whom he’s got solid, albeit chaotic, chemistry. “I’d like to tour the ’80s, but I got sideswiped and came right to 78. My life is pro creation/ Well if the mood’s right, there’s some hype/ Some currency, deep breath, deep breath, keep grabbing,” Banks opens. “You and me make a fine mess.”



As for Interpol’s new slew of dates, they include concerts in the US (Kansas City, Charleston, Jacksonville, Orlando) and the UK (London, Leeds, Brighton) in May and June. All are part of the band’s massive world tour that extends for much of 2019 and also features appearances at Lollapalooza Argentina, All Points East Festival, and Primavera Sound. Joining them on the road are opening acts Sunflower Bean, Car Seat Headrest, Snail Mail, and Foals.

Check out “Fine Mess” below, followed by their full tour itinerary.

Interpol 2019 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

02/01 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

02/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *

02/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

02/07 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

02/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

02/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

02/12 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *

02/14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

02/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

02/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #^

03/28 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix

03/29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/30 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/02 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico

04/05 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic

04/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/09 – Lima, PE @ Domos Art

05/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #*

05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre %

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/05 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

05/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

05/08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

05/10 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore

05/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

06/05 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/10 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium

06/12 – Kiev, UA @ Green Theatre

06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

06/26 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock

07/02 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/04 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/07 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

* = w/ Sunflower Bean

# = w/ Car Seat Headrest

^ = w/ Snail Mail

% = w/ Foals

“Fine Mess” Artwork:

Below, revisit Paul Banks’ discussion on Kyle Meredith With…, during which the frontman reveals how touring the band’s 2002 album Turn On the Bright Lights in full influenced the new album.

