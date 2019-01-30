Interpol make a “Fine Mess” on new song: Stream

Last summer, Interpol returned with Marauder, their first album in four years. Now, just some six months later, the indie rockers are back with a new song called “Fine Mess”. Additionally, they’ve announced new tour dates both here and abroad.
The crunchy new offering from Interpol sees frontman Paul Banks singing about decades past and a certain someone with whom he’s got solid, albeit chaotic, chemistry. “I’d like to tour the ’80s, but I got sideswiped and came right to 78. My life is pro creation/ Well if the mood’s right, there’s some hype/ Some currency, deep breath, deep breath, keep grabbing,” Banks opens. “You and me make a fine mess.”
As for Interpol’s new slew of dates, they include concerts in the US (Kansas City, Charleston, Jacksonville, Orlando) and the UK (London, Leeds, Brighton) in May and June. All are part of the band’s massive world tour that extends for much of 2019 and also features appearances at Lollapalooza Argentina, All Points East Festival, and Primavera Sound. Joining them on the road are opening acts Sunflower Bean, Car Seat Headrest, Snail Mail, and Foals.
Check out “Fine Mess” below, followed by their full tour itinerary.
Interpol 2019 Tour Dates:
01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
02/01 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
02/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *
02/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
02/07 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *
02/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *
02/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
02/12 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *
02/14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *
02/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
02/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #^
03/28 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix
03/29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/30 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
04/02 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico
04/05 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic
04/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
04/09 – Lima, PE @ Domos Art
05/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #*
05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre %
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/05 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC
05/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
05/08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
05/10 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore
05/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
06/05 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/10 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium
06/12 – Kiev, UA @ Green Theatre
06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
06/26 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock
07/02 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/04 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes
07/07 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
* = w/ Sunflower Bean
# = w/ Car Seat Headrest
^ = w/ Snail Mail
% = w/ Foals
“Fine Mess” Artwork:
Below, revisit Paul Banks’ discussion on Kyle Meredith With…, during which the frontman reveals how touring the band’s 2002 album Turn On the Bright Lights in full influenced the new album.
