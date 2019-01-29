Iron & Wine announces Our Endless Numbered Days deluxe reissue, shares “Passing Afternoon” demo: Stream

Iron & Wine

Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam will reissue his 2004 sophomore LP, Our Endless Numbered Days, as a deluxe edition on March 22nd. In addition to remastered album tracks, this version (available on vinyl, CD and digital download) features eight previously unreleased demos of songs from the record, new artwork, and 12 pages of liner notes.

Our Endless Numbered Days, featuring the iconic single “Naked as We Came”, thrust the lush indie folk project onto the national scene. Notably, Garden State — featuring Iron & Wine’s cover of “Such Great Heights” — was released just a few months after the record.



Produced by Brian Deck,Our Endless Numbered Days was Iron & Wine’s first album recorded in a professional studio, produced by Brian Deck (Modest Mouse). To date, the release has sold over 556,000 copies, according to Sub Pop.

In anticipation, Beam has shared the demo version of “Passing Afternoon”. Listen below.

Iron & Wine will perform Our Endless Numbered Days during select dates in Los Angeles, Cincinnati, and Washington, D.C. Each show will comprise two sets: one solo acoustic, and one with an orchestra.

Iron & Wine 2019 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Hall +

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall *

TBA — Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center ^

+ = w/ Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

* = w/ Los Angeles Philarmonic

^ = w/ National Symphony Orchestra

Take a look at the new album art and tracklist, too.

Our Endless Numbered Days (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

Our Endless Numbered Days (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

01. On Your Wings

02. Naked as We Came

03. Cinder and Smoke

04. Sunset Soon Forgotten

05. Teeth in the Grass

06. Love and Some Verses

07. Radio War

08. Each Coming Night

09. Free Until They Cut Me Down

10. Fever Dream

11. Sodom, South Georgia

12. Passing Afternoon

13. Naked as We Came (Demo)

14. Cinder and Smoke (Demo)

15. Teeth in the Grass (Demo)

16. Love and Some Verses (Demo)

17. Free Until They Cut Me Down (Demo)

18. Fever Dream (Demo)

19. Sodom, South Georgia (Demo)

20. Passing Afternoon (Demo)