It’s official: Eddie Murphy to star in Coming to America 2

Coming to America

Coming to America, the classic 1988 comedy starring Eddie Murphy as an African prince traveling incognito to Queens to find true love, is getting a sequel more than 30 years after its initial release. Murphy will return in the role of Akeem, who in this movie comes back to the US to meet his long lost son and heir to his nation’s throne.

Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures has signed on Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) to helm Coming to America 2. The filmmaker intends to reunite Murphy with the the rest of the original cast, which includes Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, and James Earl Jones.



Kenya Barris is currently rewriting a script penned by the original film’s screenwriters Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, with production set to begin sometime in 2019. Brewer just wrapped up working with Murphy on Dolemite Is My Name, a biographical film on comedian Rudy Ray Moore that will be released later this year on Netflix.