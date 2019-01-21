J. Cole announces new single “Middle Child”

J. Cole

New music from J. Cole is imminent.

The Dreamville rapper has announced the release of “Middle Child”, which will drop Wednesday, January 23rd at 9:00 p.m. The track reunites J. Cole with producer T-Minus, who helmed “Kevin’s Heart” from his 2018 LP, KOD.



The origins of the single are unclear, but J. Cole is known to be working on several projects at the moment, including a third volume in Dreamville Records’ Revenge of the Dreamers compilation series as well as a previously announced solo album called The Fall Off.

Earlier this week, J. Cole said sessions for Revenge of the Dreams Vol. 3 had been completed.