J. Cole announces new single “Middle Child”

The Dreamville rapper will drop a fresh track on Wednesday

on January 21, 2019, 6:03pm
New music from J. Cole is imminent.

The Dreamville rapper has announced the release of “Middle Child”, which will drop Wednesday, January 23rd at 9:00 p.m. The track reunites J. Cole with producer T-Minus, who helmed “Kevin’s Heart” from his 2018 LP, KOD.

New single coming 1/23 @ 9pm. Cole x @tminus

The origins of the single are unclear, but J. Cole is known to be working on several projects at the moment, including a third volume in Dreamville Records’ Revenge of the Dreamers compilation series as well as a previously announced solo album called The Fall Off.

Earlier this week, J. Cole said sessions for Revenge of the Dreams Vol. 3 had been completed.

