J Cole to headline 2019 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

The NFL had a tough time finding an act to headline this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, as several prominent artists passed on the opportunity in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The NBA, on the other hand, is at the height of its popularity, and its annual All-Star Game remains an appealing platform for artists. Past performers have included Kanye West, Rihanna, N.E.R.D., Migos, and John Legend.

For 2019, the NBA has secured another prominent artist, and a local favorite at that. North Carolina’s own J. Cole has been tapped to headline this year’s Allstar Game, which takes place in Charlotte on February 17th.



2019 GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and North Carolina native @JColeNC will take the court in his home state to headline the 2019 #NBAAllStar⁠ ⁠Game halftime show (Sunday 2/17 @NBAonTNT)! pic.twitter.com/eT6mTdJRYB — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2019

J. Cole recently released a new single called “Middle Child”, which comes in anticipation of several projects currently in the works. The rapper is known to be finishing a third volume in Dreamville Records’ Revenge of the Dreamers compilation series as well as a previously announced solo album called The Fall Off.

On the heels of his SNL debut, Meek Mill will also participate in the All-Star Game, as he’s been tasked with introducing the players.