Ja Rule reacts to Netflix and Hulu’s Fyre Festival documentaries: “And you still don’t know shit…”

Billy McFarland and Ja Rule in Fyre

Big weekend for the hell on Earth that was 2017’s Fyre Festival.

Both Netflix and Hulu released their respective documentaries on the controversial festival, which not only chronicle its rise and demise, but also detail the actions of those involved, specifically co-founders Billy McFarland and Ja Rule.



One of the docs, if not both, must have been on Ja Rule’s queue because the rapper has since responded to the films on his Twitter. Today, he kicked off his Sunday, by tweeting, “I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers…”

Twenty minutes later, he added, “I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???,” responding to one user that they “still don’t know shit” after watching both documentaries.

He went on to point out that “@Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should have went to the ppl in the Bahamas… @netflix PAID fuck Jerry who also did all the promo for the festival… the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok…” He also insisted that “I have receipts!!!”

To his point, Elliot Tebele, who created Fuck Media/Fuck Jerry, the social media agency behind Fyre Festival, does serve as executive producer for Netflix’s documentary, while McFarland was paid to appear in the Hulu documentary. In October, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for multiple counts of fraud.

As Pitchfork points out, both documentaries reveal how Ja Rule assisted in creating the marketing campaign for Fyre, and include a recording from the aftermath in which he can be heard telling Fyre employees, “That’s not fraud, that’s not fraud. False advertising, maybe.” If you recall, the rapper apologized and insisted the festival was not a scam amidst the ensuing chaos.

Find Ja Rule’s most recent tweets below and read our review of Netflix’s documentary.

I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers… 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

And you still don’t know shit… https://t.co/W2F3VdankQ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

@Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should have went to the ppl in the Bahamas… @netflix PAID fuck Jerry who also did all the promo for the festival… 🤔 the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019