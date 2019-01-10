James Blake announces new album, Assume Form, due out next Friday

UK crooner James Blake will return next week with a new album called Assume Form.
The 12-song tracklist boasts a pretty spectacular list of contributors including André 3000, Travis Scott, Rosalía, Moses Sumney, and Metro Boomin.
“Don’t Miss It”, which Blake released last year, serves as the album’s penultimate track. You can revisit it below.
Due out January 18th, Assume Form serves as Blake’s fourth full-length album to date and arrives a little less than three years after 2016’s The Colour in Anything.
Blake recently mapped out a supporting North American tour, which kicks off in mid-February. You can pick up tickets here.
Assume Form Tracklist:
01. Assume From
02. Mile High (feat. Travis Scott and Metro Boomin)
03. Tell Them (feat. Moses Sumney and Metro Boomin)
04. Into the Red
05. Barefoot in the Park (feat. Rosalía)
06. Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
07. Are You In Love?
08. Where’s the Catch? (feat. André 3000)
09. I’ll Come Too
10. Power On
11. Don’t Miss It
12. Lullaby For My Insomniac
Assume Form Artwork:
You can find Black’s upcoming tour dates mapped out below. Tickets are now available.
James Blake 2019 Tour Dates:
02/15-17 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
02/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
02/24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
02/25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
02/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
02/28 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
03/02 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
03/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
03/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre
03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/15 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound