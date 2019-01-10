James Blake announces new album, Assume Form, due out next Friday

James Blake

UK crooner James Blake will return next week with a new album called Assume Form.

The 12-song tracklist boasts a pretty spectacular list of contributors including André 3000, Travis Scott, Rosalía, Moses Sumney, and Metro Boomin.



“Don’t Miss It”, which Blake released last year, serves as the album’s penultimate track. You can revisit it below.

Due out January 18th, Assume Form serves as Blake’s fourth full-length album to date and arrives a little less than three years after 2016’s The Colour in Anything.

Blake recently mapped out a supporting North American tour, which kicks off in mid-February. You can pick up tickets here.

Assume Form Tracklist:

01. Assume From

02. Mile High (feat. Travis Scott and Metro Boomin)

03. Tell Them (feat. Moses Sumney and Metro Boomin)

04. Into the Red

05. Barefoot in the Park (feat. Rosalía)

06. Can’t Believe the Way We Flow

07. Are You In Love?

08. Where’s the Catch? (feat. André 3000)

09. I’ll Come Too

10. Power On

11. Don’t Miss It

12. Lullaby For My Insomniac

Assume Form Artwork:

You can find Black’s upcoming tour dates mapped out below. Tickets are now available.

James Blake 2019 Tour Dates:

02/15-17 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

02/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

02/28 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

03/02 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv

03/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre

03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/15 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound