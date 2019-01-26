Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters secures a release date

Sony also sets a date for their Spider-Man spinoff Morbius

by
on January 26, 2019, 10:33am
0 comments
Ghostbusters, Sequel, Sony, 2020, Jason Reitman
Ghostbusters (Sony)

Since first hearing about Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters sequel, we’ve seen a nostalgic teaser trailer, we’ve heard rumblings of a reunion between the original co-stars, and, well, we’ve weeded through the polarizing opinions of those involved with the 2016 remake.

And yet, we’ve had no fucking clue when this thing will actually come out.

Now, as Bloody Disgusting points out, Sony has dated the highly anticipated sequel for a July 10th, 2020 release. That gives it, oh, a single week before Christopher Nolan delivers his mysterious blockbuster that Warner Bros. announced yesterday.

However, it also gives Sony three weeks until its next tentpole, Morbius, the studio’s latest Spider-Man spinoff that will most likely not star the ol’ friendly, neighborhood web-head himself. That movie bows on July 31, 2020.

So…

Everybody getting this so far?

image

Fan Theories: What If The

image

Pulp Fiction Briefcase Fan Theory

image

Lady Gaga - A Star

image

Bohemian Rhapsody Movie Trailer

image

Moonrise Kingdom Fan Theory

Previous Story
Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers bring Better Oblivion Community Center to CBS This Morning: Watch
Next Story
Man saves woman with CPR he learned from watching The Office
No comments