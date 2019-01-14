Jawbox announces first tour in over 20 years

Jawbox

Grab those earbuds because Jawbox has returned.

The Washington, D.C. post-hardcore outfit are reuniting for the first time since their 2009 one-off appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. At the time, the group had been celebrating the reissue of their third studio album, For Your Own Special Sweetheart. Prior to that, they hadn’t actually performed together in over 12 years.



That all changes on June 14th, when the band kicks off their summer jaunt at Cambridge’s Sinclair, which wraps up on July 27th at Chicago’s legendary Metro. The shows will feature the group’s best-known lineup, specifically bassist Kim Coletta, singer-guitarists J. Robbins and Bill Barbot, and drummer Zach Barocas

Whether this leads to more activities — like a follow-up to their 1996 self-titled album — remains to be seen, though it’s not out of the question. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Coletta said she has “lots of new bits and pieces in a folder online.”

“I don’t know personally if I could carry on with it without new material,” she added. “‘Cause I want it to be relevant and not just feel reunion-y.”

That’s a notion echoed by Barocas, who insisted, “We don’t want to end up being a revival act. We were a pretty dignified band. And we don’t want to take it so far that we’re somehow compromising that.”

Consult the full tour dates below and revisit their Fallon performance shortly after.

Jawbox 2019 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/28 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

07/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

07/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

07/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

07/19 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

07/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

07/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Metro