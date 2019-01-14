Jawbox announces first tour in over 20 years

Grab those earbuds because Jawbox has returned.
The Washington, D.C. post-hardcore outfit are reuniting for the first time since their 2009 one-off appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. At the time, the group had been celebrating the reissue of their third studio album, For Your Own Special Sweetheart. Prior to that, they hadn’t actually performed together in over 12 years.
That all changes on June 14th, when the band kicks off their summer jaunt at Cambridge’s Sinclair, which wraps up on July 27th at Chicago’s legendary Metro. The shows will feature the group’s best-known lineup, specifically bassist Kim Coletta, singer-guitarists J. Robbins and Bill Barbot, and drummer Zach Barocas
Whether this leads to more activities — like a follow-up to their 1996 self-titled album — remains to be seen, though it’s not out of the question. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Coletta said she has “lots of new bits and pieces in a folder online.”
“I don’t know personally if I could carry on with it without new material,” she added. “‘Cause I want it to be relevant and not just feel reunion-y.”
That’s a notion echoed by Barocas, who insisted, “We don’t want to end up being a revival act. We were a pretty dignified band. And we don’t want to take it so far that we’re somehow compromising that.”
Consult the full tour dates below and revisit their Fallon performance shortly after.
Jawbox 2019 Tour Dates:
06/14 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/28 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
07/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
07/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
07/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
07/19 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
07/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
07/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Metro