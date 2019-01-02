Kevin Smith confirms pre-production start on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Why in God’s name would you wanna keep writing about characters whose central preoccupations are weed and dick and fart jokes? Well, maybe because they’re beloved cult characters and bigger successes than any of your recent works. Either way, Kevin Smith has confirmed he’s returning to his early Hollywood days by reviving the centerpieces of his View Askewniverse, Jay and Silent Bob.

The filmmaker has been teasing the bluntly titled Jay and Silent Bob Reboot for a few years now, with the latest update saying the sequel to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was targeting a 2019 release. While it seems things have taken a little longer than expected to get off the ground (Smith’s recent heart attack might have had something to do with it), Smith has now confirmed that (pre-)pre-production on the project has begun.



Smith tweeted an image of himself with longtime producing partner Jordan Monsanto, taken by Jay himself, Jason Mewes, confirming that the team has started the new year by getting right to work. “Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting…” Smith wrote. “Took this pic… to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday.”

Speaking last year, Smith explained how Jay and Silent Bob Reboot isn’t really a reboot, but instead features a reboot as part of its plot as means to send up Hollywood’s current obsession with reboots and remakes. As he put it,

“We’re doing a sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and it’s called Jay and Silent Bob Reboot… It’s us, it’s me and Jay so it’s not really strictly a reboot in the way that people think of a reboot. If you remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Backit was a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob found out Hollywood was making a movie about them so they went cross country to Hollywood to stop that from happening. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is completely fucking different. In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go cross the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. It’s literally the same fucking movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”

Jay and Silent Bob made their first appearance in Smith’s cult classic film Clerks, subsequently becoming the connecting thread in the View Askewniverse films like Mallrats, Dogma, and Chasing Amy. More recently, Smith has focused on his True North Trilogy, which began with 2014’s Tusk and continued with 2016’s Yoga Hosers. The third entry, Moose Jaws, is expected in 2020, and may connect the films to the Askewniverse with an appearance by Jay and Silent Bob.