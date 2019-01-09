Jeff Tweedy extends 2019 North American tour

Jeff Tweedy, photo by Philip Cosores

Jeff Tweedy has expanded his 2019 North American tour with new dates for April. Specifically, the Wilco frontman has lined up shows in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Boston. There are also additional gigs in Pittsburgh, Ann Arbor, Louisville, Columbus, and Chattanooga.

Tweedy’s upcoming trek comes in support of WARM, his first solo record of original music and one of Consequence of Sound’s Top 50 Albums of 2018. The alt-country rocker will be joined on the road by opening acts James Elkington and Big Thief’s Buck Meek before heading off on a European summer tour with Wilco.



(Read: 10 Years and 10 Questions with Jeff Tweedy)

Consult Tweedy’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here. He’s set to perform WARM songs on tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jeff Tweedy 2019 Tour Dates:

02/27 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre *

02/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

03/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Auditorium at The Douglass *

03/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre *

03/04 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre *

03/07 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center *

03/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre *

03/09 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre *

03/11 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall &

03/12 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon &

03/14 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre &

03/15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse &

03/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre &

03/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel &

03/20 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater &

03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre &

03/31 – Columbus, OH @ Davidson Theatre *

04/01 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater *

04/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Queen Elizabeth *

04/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Lecture Hall *

04/06 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center *

04/08 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall &

04/09 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall &

04/10 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre &

04/12 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts

04/13 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival

04/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre &

04/16 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall &

04/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall Ballroom &

04/18 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre &

06/12 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique $

06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique $

06/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso $

06/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso $

06/18 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef Club $

06/19 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106 $

06/20 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene $

06/22 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival $

06/28-30 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival $

* = w/ Buck Meek

& = w/ James Elkington

$ = performing with Wilco

Revisit acclaimed WARM single “I Know What It’s Like”: