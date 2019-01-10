Menu
Jeff Tweedy and his sons perform “I Know What It’s Like” on Kimmel: Watch

The live ensemble also included Blake Mills, Liam Finn, and James Elkington

by
on January 10, 2019, 9:51am
Jeff Tweedy on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jeff Tweedy on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jeff Tweedy’s Wednesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live was a true family affair. In support of his newly released solo album, WARM, the Wilco frontman performed the track “I Know What It’s Like” with the accompaniment of his son Spencer on drums and his other son Sam on backing vocals. The live ensemble also included Blake Mills, Liam Finn, and James Elkington. Catch the replay below.

(Read: 10 Years and 10 Questions with Jeff Tweedy)

As announced yesterday, Tweedy has expanded his upcoming solo tour in support of WARM. You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

