Jenny Lewis premieres new single “Red Bull & Hennessy”: Stream

Jenny Lewis is set to return on March 22nd with her fourth solo album, On the Line. Today, the former Rilo Kiley singer has broken off the first single, “Red Bull & Hennessy”. Take a listen below.
As previously reported, the 11-track On the Line was recorded at Capitol Records’ Studio B with a star-studded backing band that included frequent collaborators Beck, Ryan Adams, and The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench. Also joining Lewis in the studio were producer Don Was, Jim Keltner, and Beatles legend Ringo Starr.
Additionally, Lewis has revealed the album’s artwork and tracklist.
On the Line Artwork:
On the Line Tracklist:
01. Heads Gonna Roll
02. Wasted Youth
03. Red Bull & Hennessy
04. Hollywood Lawn
05. Do Si Do
06. Dogwood
07. Party Clown
08. Little White Dove
09. Taffy
10. On The Line
11. Rabbit Hole
She’s also expanded her upcoming US tour in support of On the Line, which includes a number of dates opening for Death Cab For Cutie. Get tickets to these shows here.
Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
03/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/29 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
04/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
04/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
04/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
04/10 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/13-14 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre
05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
06/11 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point #
06/12 – South Burlington, VT @ The Green #
06/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #
06/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #
06/18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #
06/20 – Toronto, ON @ TD Echo Beach #
06/21 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang #
06/22 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
# = w/ Death Cab For Cutie