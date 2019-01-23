Jenny Lewis premieres new single “Red Bull & Hennessy”: Stream

Jenny Lewis, photo by Philip Cosores

Jenny Lewis is set to return on March 22nd with her fourth solo album, On the Line. Today, the former Rilo Kiley singer has broken off the first single, “Red Bull & Hennessy”. Take a listen below.

As previously reported, the 11-track On the Line was recorded at Capitol Records’ Studio B with a star-studded backing band that included frequent collaborators Beck, Ryan Adams, and The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench. Also joining Lewis in the studio were producer Don Was, Jim Keltner, and Beatles legend Ringo Starr.



Additionally, Lewis has revealed the album’s artwork and tracklist.

On the Line Artwork:

On the Line Tracklist:

01. Heads Gonna Roll

02. Wasted Youth

03. Red Bull & Hennessy

04. Hollywood Lawn

05. Do Si Do

06. Dogwood

07. Party Clown

08. Little White Dove

09. Taffy

10. On The Line

11. Rabbit Hole

She’s also expanded her upcoming US tour in support of On the Line, which includes a number of dates opening for Death Cab For Cutie. Get tickets to these shows here.

Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:

03/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

03/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/29 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

04/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

04/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

04/10 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/13-14 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/11 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point #

06/12 – South Burlington, VT @ The Green #

06/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

06/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

06/18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #

06/20 – Toronto, ON @ TD Echo Beach #

06/21 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang #

06/22 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

# = w/ Death Cab For Cutie