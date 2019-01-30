Jim James announces 2019 US tour dates

Jim James, photo by Danny Clinch

My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James has announced a run of North American tour dates in support of his solo album from last year, Uniform Distortion. The trek begins in Charleston, South Carolina, snaking around the South before going on to cover the East Coast and Midwest. Included along the way are additional stops at Bonnaroo, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, and High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy, CA.

The shows mark James’ first full band performances for this album cycle. He previously embarked on a solo acoustic tour for the new full-length, which coincided with the release of a stripped down companion LP, Uniform Clarity.



Both albums will be bundled together in an upcoming vinyl deluxe edition being released by ATO on March 22nd. Uniform Distortion/Clarity: Deluxe Edition will be limited to 1,000 copies and feature rock versions of Uniform Clarity’s “It Will Work Out” and “Flash in the Pan”. Included in the package as well will be an exclusive 7-inch single of covers including John Lennon’s “How?” and Link Wray’s “Fallin’ Rain”.

Find the full itinerary for James’ tour below. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Jim James 2019 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

05/08 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05/11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

05/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

05/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/20 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

05/22 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

05/25 – Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival (solo acoustic)

06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/20-23 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

07/04-07 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

MMJ themselves have a handful of concerts scheduled for this year, including a pair at Red Rocks in Colorado and one at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. Pick up tickets here.