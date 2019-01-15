Win a Brand New Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster!

Image: © David Redfern/Getty Images

No one will ever be able to conjure up the “Spanish Castle Magic” of Jimi Hendrix. Not Eric Clapton, not John Frusciante, and not even Santana. The legend remains in an upper echelon all by himself … and, you know what, we’re OK with that.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped guitarists all over the world from trying, especially after listening to “Voodoo Chile”, and what better way to start than by following the maestro’s footsteps with regards to equipment. That’s why this giveaway should turn some heads.



In celebration of the new Electric Ladyland – 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition box set, Sony and Consequence of Sound are giving away one Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster to a lucky fan bold and brave enough to burn the midnight lamp.

As you can see above, the guitar features key facets based on the late legend’s distinctive “flipped-over” guitars, from American Vintage ’65 pickups to a reverse headstock. Look closer and you’ll see there’s even a signature and an engraved plate!

For even more Hendrix, subscribe to our exciting new podcast series The Opus, whose latest season finds host Ernest Wilkins going deep into Electric Ladyland.

For the full immersive experience, seek out the aforementioned 50th anniversary box set, which includes previously unreleased demos, alternate takes, and a live bootleg. It’s now on sale and partially streaming below.

